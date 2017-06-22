Spotlight: What’s happening in Stratford?

Roast pork loin dinner

First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street will host a Roast Pork Loin Dinner fund-raiser on Friday, June 23, at 6 p.m., with live Broadway-themed entertainment following. Besides roast pork loin, the menu will include potatoes, vegetables, ice cream sundaes and drinks. Adults: $15, children under 12: $10; 203-378-2644. All are welcome.

Consignment shop half price sale

The Kennedy Center Auxiliary’s New & Nearly New Shop celebrated 12 years at 2323 Barnum Avenue in Stratford on Wednesday, June 21. A half price celebration sale will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24. Donations accepted Monday-Saturday until 1:30. Electronics, books or children’s clothing not accepted. All items should be clean and useable. Call 203-377-5669 for details.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, June 24, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford; Saturday, July 1, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; and Saturday, July 15, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

THS class of ’77 reunion

The Trumbull High School class of 1977 will hold its 40th reunion on Saturday, June 24, from noon-7 p.m., at the pavilion at Old Mine Park in Trumbull, rain or shine. There will be ’70s era music provided by a dj, as well as a special performance by class of ’77 member Ron Gonsalves and his touring band, In Therapy. Food will be deli-style platters, chips, salad and bottled water; glass bottles are not allowed into the park but feel free to bring cans or boxed wine, as well as a dessert. Family and significant others are welcome. Cost is $25/person; pay on-site or make checks payable to Bill Tilt and send to 53 Wildwood Drive, Trumbull 06611.

Boating courses

Boating safety class will be offered by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 on Sunday, June 25, at 8 a.m., at Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Cost is $55. Advance registration is required. To register, email [email protected] or call Russell Palucci at 845-337-6040. USCG Aux 24-3 is holding a boating safety class July 8, at 8 a.m., USCG Aux Flotilla, One Helwig St. Milford. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Cost is $60. Walk-ins welcome; 860-663-5505, [email protected]. USCG Auxiliary 24-3 is offering a Charts, Navigation and GPS course on Saturday, July 15, from 8-3, at 1 Helwig Street, Milford. For advance registration go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. The course ties together electronic navigation and the method of plotting a course on a paper chart. Instructions on basic satellite navigation (GPS) and its functions are presented as well as pros and cons of relying on electronic navigation devices. Students will be instructed how to interpret and use information printed on charts as well as chart a course using that information and navigation tools. Cost: $60; 860-663-5505, [email protected].

Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

Vicki Soto book event

The Stratford Library will host a Miss Vicki Soto book event with Jennifer Sattler, author of Sylvie on Thursday, June 29, at 4 p.m. in the Lovell Room. Sattler will share her book with children in grades K-6, talk about the writing process and answer questions. Following the talk, children are invited to participate in a community chalk art project outside the Library while Sattler signs books. The event is courtesy of Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy project. Families may register for the event by calling the Children’s Department at 203-385-4165.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of their child or grandchild, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695.

Summer musical theatre

Trumbull Youth Association-Junior is taking registration for the production, Annie Jr., for grades 5-8. Space is limited to 50 students. Rehearsals begin Wednesday, July 5 at Madison Middle School. Performances are Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Registration forms may be found online at trumbullyouth.org and at the Trumbull Recreation Department. For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.

THS class of ’87 reunion

Trumbull High School class of 1987 plans a 30-year reunion to be held on Friday, July 21, at the Penfield Beach Pavilion in Fairfield. They currently are looking for missing classmates. Contact Joanne (Carbone) Amante at [email protected] for further details.

Bunnell class of ’67 reunion

Bunnell High School class of 1967 is planning their 50th reunion on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., at the Trumbull Marriott Merritt Parkway, 180 Hawley Lane, Trumbull. All members of the class of 1967 and their guests are invited to attend. The gathering will not require any financial commitment. Your only obligation will be ‘pay as you go.’ Event organizer, David Sutton, has established an information/sign-up page on Classmates.com. In an effort to coordinate for those not on Classmates, send an RSVP expressing who and how many will be attending to, [email protected] , Subject: Reunion ’67.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, started on Sept. 13, and meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Transportation for seniors

The Trumbull Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

Harding High 65th reunion

The Warren Harding High School class of 1952 is holding its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, from 1-5 p.m., at the Blue Goose Restaurant, Ferry Boulevard, Stratford.

Tickets are $30. Checks may be made out to Warren Harding High School Class of 1952. Check and reservation should be mailed to Mike Mocciae, 15A Heritage Crest, Southbury, CT. 06488. Information: 203-264-6838.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Helicopter museum

National Helicopter Museum at the Eastbound RR Station is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Emphasizes the birthplace of America’s Helicopter Industry via photos, audio visuals displays, plus a simulator. Free admission and parking; 203-375-8857.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Caregiver’s support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers hosts a Caregiver’s Support Group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m., 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford. The group helps to provide emotional, educational and social supports for caregivers. It can also assist in developing methods and skills to solve problems associated with caregiving responsibilities. Open to the public. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Art League seeks members

Monthly meetings in Shelton feature local artists and demonstrations. For more information email Diane Napolitano at [email protected]

Divorced Catholics support

“Journey of Hope” program for separated and divorced catholics meets every Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., Holy Family Parish Office, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield, 203-336-1835.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.