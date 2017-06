The Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee is awarding 2017 scholarship recipients and families at a dinner reception on Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m., at Birdseye Municipal Complex, 468 Birdseye Street.

The money raised during the Latin Music Festival is used to fund these scholarships. The 2017 Latin Music Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon-6 p.m., at Paradise Green. Rain date is Sept. 17.

Information: Olga Peña, 203-820-3658 or Gladys Ramos, 203-377-2017.