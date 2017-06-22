Stratford Library summer programs and events

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Harry Potter book group

Ages 8-adult discuss Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (the first half) Thursday, June 22, 6:30. Craft, discussion and snack provided. New members welcome. Registration opens two weeks in advance.

Reader’s Theatre Summer Showcase

The library’s annual festival of live, script-in-hand readers theatre continues with titles from Broadway and off-Broadway Thursdays, through July 27, at 7 p.m., in the Lovell Room. The readings are held in conjunction with the Library and Stratford’s Square One Theatre Company. Doors open at 6:30 for open seating. No reservations. Free and open to the public, but recommended for adult audiences. No reading is scheduled on July 20.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturday, June 24, 1:30. Register on the events page at stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4165 two weeks before the event.

Monday Matinees

Film series continues twice monthly, on Mondays, at noon, in the Lovell Room. Free showings of recent, popular films, shown uncut on widescreen. Schedule is as follows: Hidden Figures, June 26, PG; La La Land July 10, PG-13; Patriot’s Day, July 24, R; Beauty and the Beast, Aug. 7, PG.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet on Monday, June 26 at 4. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Art storytime

Kids ages 3-8 are inspired by stories to make their own art Tuesday, June 27 at 2:30.

Read to therapy dogs

Children may read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago on Wednesday, June 28, 11-12:30. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking June 28, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served.

Vicki Soto book event

The Stratford Library will host a Miss Vicki Soto book event with Jennifer Sattler, author of Sylvie on Thursday, June 29, at 4 p.m. in the Lovell Room. Sattler will share her book with children in grades K-6, talk about the writing process and answer questions. Following the talk, children are invited to participate in a community chalk art project outside the Library while Sattler signs books. The event is courtesy of Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy project. Families may register for the event by calling the Children’s Department at 203-385-4165.

The Taming of the Shrew

The Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to Stratford for their annual outdoor Shakespeare performances. See the Bard’s battle-of-the-sexes comedy, The Taming of the Shrew performed live in the Library’s outdoor amphitheatre on Saturday, July 1, at 2 p.m. Patrons are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the play will be performed in the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga runs in the Lovell Room on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. for ages 4-8. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.

Youth review board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues meets Wednesday, July 5, 3:30-4:30, Lovell Room.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, July 10 and 24, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants. Future dates: July 24, Aug. 7 and 21.

Calling all writers

Initial planning meeting of the Stratford Writers Group will be held Tuesday, July 11, 7 p.m., Board Room. All self-published and/or serious creative writers who want to meet regularly to share their work are welcome to attend. The purpose of the writing group is to provide a safe and welcoming space for writers to write, read and inspire one another. Writers may sign up at stratfordlibrary.org/events or call 203-385-4164.

Anime club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, July 12, 4-5 p.m., Lovell Room.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Shakespeare’s comedy, The Two Gentlemen of Verona gets a summertime twist in this music and color, rich 1980s romantic-comedy production, adapted by the 2017 Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford’s Alumni Company Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

The Frank Porto Band

The Frank Porto Band plays the best of the Great American Songbook in this special concert Monday, July 17, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Honeybees and beeswax candle-rolling

Special workshop reveals background and fascinating facts about the honeybee followed by a craft of beeswax candle-rolling Saturday, July 22, 10:30-noon, Lovell Room. Speaker/instructor Sharyn Farrell is a beekeeper’s assistant and co-owner of The Bee Happy Co. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Limited to 25 participants; reservations required at Adults Services Desk or by calling 203-385-4164. Free and open to the public. Materials for candle-rolling are supplied.

New England Guitar Society

Special midsummer classical guitar concert from the New England Guitar Society Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Romeo and Juliet

The Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to Stratford for their annual outdoor Shakespeare performances. See the Bard’s classic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet performed live in the Library’s outdoor amphitheatre Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m. Patrons are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the play will be performed in the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Summer storytimes

Summer storytimes run through Aug. 11. Storytimes are free and open to the public. No registration required; arrive 5 minutes early to make a name tag. On Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time meets for ages 1-3. On Thursdays at 10:30, parents with children up to 18 months may enjoy Baby Time. On Fridays at 10:30, Friday Fun meets for children ages 2-5.

Art exhibit

Original paintings in watercolors, acrylics and oils by late Milford artist Joseph Barber will be display through June. July and August exhibit will feature original watercolor paintings highlighting Connecticut area landscapes by Stratford artist Mark Dittmar. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Adult summer reading

Eighth annual Adult Summer Reading Program begins in June. Adults may register through Aug. 12 by visiting the Stratford Library’s Adult Reference Desk. There are no meetings to attend, no required booklists to follow. Participants are simply asked to fill out reading slips and share the titles of whatever books, fiction or nonfiction, they currently are reading. Readers will then be eligible for prize drawings of Barnes & Noble gift cards after Aug. 12.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.