Hudson Shakespeare Company to perform two plays in July

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, announces that the Hudson Shakespeare Company of New Jersey will return to Stratford in July for its 12th annual season of classic productions. Performed outside in the library’s amphitheatre, the two fully-staged and costumed performances are free and open to the public.

The Hudson Company will present a retro spin on Shakespeare’s classic battle-of-the-sexes romp, The Taming of the Shrew on Saturday, July 1, at 2 p.m. The action is moved from the 1590s to 1960s Italy and reintroduces the characters in this new period taking influences from Fellini’s La Dolce Vita and AMC’s television series Mad Men. Written in the early 1590s, The Taming of the Shrew has been both a crowd-pleaser filled with colorful characters and comic bits inspired by Italian Commedia Dell’Arte such as the Elizabeth Taylor/Richard Burton film version, and a lightning rod of controversy over the treatment of Kate. According to director Jon Ciccarelli the beauty of Shakespeare is that the same work can inspire so many different concepts.

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of inclement weather or extreme heat, the play will move inside to the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. The company will be returning with a 90s grunge inspired Romeo and Juliet on July 29. A horror-inspired Macbeth also is planned at the Library for October.

For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4162.