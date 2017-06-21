Paul: Let’s move the town forward

Well, we all know the results from the June 19 special Town Council meeting on the 2017-18 budget. The council stuck to its $216.3-million budget while Mayor Harkins stayed with his veto and a proposed $219.3-million budget. My hope is for a compromise that will allow the town to move forward with no increase in the mill rate, but protecting sacred cows stands in the way.
There is a lesson learned here which goes back to a letter I submitted in 2014 to the Town Council. The letter requested that the council initiate a full-scale investigation and audit into the illegal transfer of $5.6 million into the Water Pollution Control Authority’s budget for land acquisition. This was the proverbial “smoking gun” that would have surfaced the illegal use of enterprise funds we are now trying to address in this year’s budget. Unfortunately, none of the council members in 2014 were interested in fulfilling their fiscal responsibility to ensure the integrity of the town’s financial system. Had they done so, perhaps we would not be in this stalemate of a budget today. I suggest you all get to know who those Council members were for future reference.
Bottom line, we have had more than 15 years of a politically polarizing system of governing in Stratford. It’s time we elect a mayor who is not beholden to those political interests – and with the experience to move our town forward again.
Two years ago, we worked hard to stop the Harkins administration from selling off our sewer plant. What happened? Your rates went down.
This year, you can help get that Harkins legacy out.
My promise to you: by my second year in office, your property taxes will go down.. It’s past time to stop the downward spiral that the Harkins legacy has us on. Join me and together we can make Stratford the most desirable town to live in again. Let’s stop with the business as usual leadership style and get to work for the whole town.
Visit my website at joepaulforstratford.com.