Stratford Star

Fourth of July refuse collection schedule

By Stratford Star on June 21, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

There will be no refuse, recycling or yard waste collection on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July. All routes will be collected one day late with Friday’s route to be picked up on Saturday. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on July 4.

Residents are required to use the standard 32-gallon capacity container; garbage contained in the larger 45-gallon capacity will not be collected. 

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. For a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford holiday refuse schedule
  2. Garbage and refuse collection open Columbus Day
  3. Fourth of July refuse schedule
  4. Holiday refuse collection

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee honors scholarship recipients
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress