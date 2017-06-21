Fourth of July refuse collection schedule

There will be no refuse, recycling or yard waste collection on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July. All routes will be collected one day late with Friday’s route to be picked up on Saturday. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on July 4.

Residents are required to use the standard 32-gallon capacity container; garbage contained in the larger 45-gallon capacity will not be collected.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. For a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.