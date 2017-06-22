Rebecca McMahon has been blessed with the perfect athletic outlook.

A three-sport standout at Stratford High, McMahon was taught by her mom Helenann and dad Kevin not to shy away from anything, to take on every challenge as it arises.

“Since I was little, they wanted me to do as many things as possible,” McMahon said. “Even after I got to Stratford High, they said, “Three sports, if you think you can do it, do it.’”

McMahon will attend and play soccer at Emerson College.

“They saw my video on an NCAA recruiting site, contacted me and then invited me up,” said McMahon, who outside of school volunteers at sports camps, is a Stratford Rec counselor and works with the Sterling House preschool program. “Emerson was the last school I visited. It was the right place and I committed before I left.”

And when it came time to choose a major, McMahon knew where to turn.

“My first thought was something in a medical field,” McMahon said. “My parents said to choose a major that you really want to do, and that led me to sports communication. Emerson was the only school I had visited that had a specific major for sports communication, so that made it an easier choice.”

McMahon began playing Sterling House soccer at the age of three.

“I loved soccer,” she said. “Then I played Stratford Rec basketball from fourth through eighth grade. Then came swimming. As a freshman I tried out for the team, even though I was very short.

“I did one year of track, but after after freshman year Genesis Torres (former SHS standout) said to try lacrosse.”

The foot skills of soccer and the hand skills of lacrosse came together for McMahon, who noted, “The positioning is similar for both sports.”

Emerson, coached by David Suvak, finished with a 10-10 record in the Division III New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference this past season.