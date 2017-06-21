This is year two for the Stratford PAL/Coach Buck’s Summer Baseball Camp.

Coach Mick Buckmir and his Stratford High baseball coaching staff will be volunteering for the PAL to headline and direct the morning camp, running Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, at Penders Field from 8 to 11 a.m.

Stratford police officers will also be lending their time and coaching efforts.

Camp is open for those ballplayers going into 3rd grade up to the 9th grade.

Experienced players as well as beginners are welcomed to attend.

Cost for the camp is $25.

Those attending will be provided with a camp t-shirt.

To sign up, email [email protected]