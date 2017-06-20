Stratford Storm Lacrosse recently wrapped up its spring season with two of its teams finishing as CONNY (Connecticut-N.Y.) champions in their respective brackets.

Stratford Storm Lacrosse is the youth lacrosse program offered through Sterling House Community Center in Stratford.

“We rebranded ourselves as Stratford Storm Lacrosse this season, and these CONNY championships were a great way to end an already great season,” said John Karafa, Lacrosse Director.

“We are the youth lacrosse program for the Town of Stratford, and our mission is to give every child in town the opportunity to learn the great game of lacrosse.”

The CONNY Tournament is a year-end event played on the fields of Yale University.

The Stratford Storm Senior girls team defeated Danbury and Bethel on the way to their championship.

The Storm Junior boys team defeated Wilton and Pomperaug on the way to their championship at CONNY.

Some of the Stratford Storm players were also selected to take part in the CONNY All Star games on Saturday, June 17.

Chelsea Fredericks, Elle Moshier, Kassidy Murtha and Edie Threshie were elected to represent the Storm girls.

Thomas Cox, Michael Trovarelli and Zac Souza were elected to represent the Storm boys.

Storm Senior girls head coach Chuck Threshie was selected to coach the Senior Girls All Star team.

Storm boy head coaches Brian Mayglothling and Kyle Souza were selected to lead the Junior and Senior Boys All Star teams.

The Storm is offering boys and girls summer lacrosse clinics under the name SoCONN Lacrosse, the week of July 11 at Bunnell High in Stratford.

The boys clinics will be led by Harry Cotter and Cameron Bell of the Boston Cannons of the MLL.

The girls clinics will be led by Stratford lacrosse alumni, Sarah and Kaitlynn Stevens.

Details on these clinics can be found on the Storm website, www.sterlinghouselacrosse.org, along with other information about the Stratford Storm program.