Stratford students earn academic recognition

Who’s Who Among Students

Sebastian Tamayo, majoring in management, was named to Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities in a recent CoCurricular Awards ceremony at American International College (AIC). Tamayo earned a bachelor of science in business administration degree, majoring in management.

Earn degrees

Loyola University: Jake Gordon, BBA degree business administration; Marguerite Grasso, BA in communication; Bianca Bertier, BA in political science.

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine: Alexander Scott Prewitt, son of Meral and R. Scott Prewitt, MD of Stratford, doctor of osteopathic medicine degree, earned a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry from Loyola University in 2013. Dr. Prewitt is continuing his medical training in emergency medicine at the University of Chicago Illinois.

Named to spring dean’s list

Eastern Connecticut State University: Destanii Brantley, Katelyn Root, Katherine Halchak, Natalia Torcaso, Nicole Scinto, Kelly Ceccarelli, Anthony Battaglia, Maggie Bodington, Emily Romeo, Ryan Cueto, Victoria Baker, Brianna Rotonto, Harrison Brooks.

Emmanuel College: Erin Koletar.

Hofstra University: Brianna Bursey, Katarina Sokol.

Roger Williams University: Dylan Canfield, Ayeda Nadeem.

University of Scranton: David J. Bigley, senior, neuroscience major; Christina M. Augusztin, sophomore, counseling and human services major.

Wentworth Institute of Technology: Anthony J. Grzegowski.

Western New England University: Alexis Rader, president’s list, biomedical engineering major.

Orientation counselor

David Junga, class of 2019, biology major will serve as an orientation counselor (SOC) for Eastern Connecticut State University’s summer orientation program for incoming students (SOAR).

Studies in Italy

Alyssa Matte, 2014 graduate of Greens Farms Academy High School, daughter of Jon and Donna Matte, was one of 19 Susquehanna University students who recently spent two weeks studying the music, architecture, art and cuisine of northern Italy as part of the university’s Global Opportunities (GO) program. Matte also was named to the spring dean’s list. She is a studio art and creative writing major, class of 2018.