Manus: looking for common sense solutions

By Stratford Star on June 21, 2017

To the Editor:

Based on the mayor’s most recent budget — Stratford carries a deficit of between $4 million and $5 million annually. The mayor’s most recent proposal brought revenues to $219 million, from his originally projected $220 million. The invention of revenue is a Ponzi scheme. What is the plan to end it?

Myself, Council members Marianne Antezzo, Scott Farrington-Posner, Philip Young, Wali Kadeem, and Greg Cann have tried twice to bring revenues back to reality with proposals that included just $216 million in anticipated revenues overall. Both have been vetoed, and none were supported by Council members Vincent Chase, Alan Llewelyn, David Harden, or Council Chairman Beth Daponte. In fact their own proposed amendment continued to promulgate this same structure. I’d like to know when the lies to the people just stop?

I keep hearing from mayoral candidates with their heads in the sand. This isn’t about vision, rhetoric, or who is the “best behaved” or “nicest” among you. I could not care less how many ribbons you cut or nice pictures you take. I want this deficit addressed with common sense — dollars and cents solutions on paper. Period. Please and thank you.

Tina Manus

10th District Town Councilman

  • Dimes on the Dollar

    It’s pretty funny to hear a pro-union teacher say she wants to address the deficit. It’s the samd union Tina is a member of that has put our state in financial risk. Are you willing to give your salary back to help our state which ultimately will help our town Tina? You supported Dan Malloy and now you support what’s good for yourself, not the town. I don’t want my house devalued so you can save me what amounts to $100. You will cost every homeowner more in the long run by having our bond rating dropped and our houses devalued. This is why the 6 so called hard liners should be voted out of office in November, they will cost everyone by the devaluation of our houses which will force our taxes to go up. They can’t understand this and that’s why they need to GO!

    • BINGO!

      Spot on dimes! It’s not rocket science, but we aren’t dealing with rocket scientist either. lol

    • Bill

      Why don’t you offer to pay more and get some friends as well to join you, that’s even if you live in town. Most BOE employees live elsewhere more affordable. Tina is spot on. This town has plenty of money. Spending it and moving it around is what is causing this anomaly. Not sure why John has Chris do the talking but every meeting his numbers are fairy tales.

  • Mary Y.

    Can someone please explain how the budget the har liner 6 can think we should be bonding leases? Isn’t that against the law?

  • A Stratford Teacher

    As a teacher it concerns me a fellow teacher like Tina would go after the board of education to the point her proposal won’t even cover the contractual obligations. We all agree money can be saved in some areas but how can she and others support a budget that won’t cover contracts they approved? Maybe you should run for the BOE rather than council so you could get a better handle on BOE expenses. Very disappointing.

  • Talk the Talk

    Has anyone listened to the rants of Councilman Wali Kadeem? Is this guy for real? He insults our kids, wants to cut sports, drama and the arts and the guy doesn’t even live in the district he represents. All he cares about is spending our tax dollars on a $350,000 waterpark in the south end! This is his priorities? What a joke he is and all you have to do is go to the town website and listen to his rants.

