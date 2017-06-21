Manus: looking for common sense solutions

Based on the mayor’s most recent budget — Stratford carries a deficit of between $4 million and $5 million annually. The mayor’s most recent proposal brought revenues to $219 million, from his originally projected $220 million. The invention of revenue is a Ponzi scheme. What is the plan to end it?
Myself, Council members Marianne Antezzo, Scott Farrington-Posner, Philip Young, Wali Kadeem, and Greg Cann have tried twice to bring revenues back to reality with proposals that included just $216 million in anticipated revenues overall. Both have been vetoed, and none were supported by Council members Vincent Chase, Alan Llewelyn, David Harden, or Council Chairman Beth Daponte. In fact their own proposed amendment continued to promulgate this same structure. I’d like to know when the lies to the people just stop?
I keep hearing from mayoral candidates with their heads in the sand. This isn’t about vision, rhetoric, or who is the “best behaved” or “nicest” among you. I could not care less how many ribbons you cut or nice pictures you take. I want this deficit addressed with common sense — dollars and cents solutions on paper. Period. Please and thank you.