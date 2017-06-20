Diamondbacks are laying eggs now

To the Editor:

The only brackish water turtles in North America live in Stratford’s coastal salt marsh.

During this time of the year, female Northern Diamondback terrapins emerge from the salt marsh, to lay eggs on dry land. Female terrapins don’t produce eggs until about seven years old.

They often deposit eggs in the same area, which is used by nesting shorebirds, like plovers and terns.

Egg-laden turtles are vulnerable when crossing roads, searching for suitable nest sites.

While crossing roads, many are run over by vehicles. Others are illegally collected as pets.

It is illegal to collect or possess diamondback terrapins in Connecticut.

Their nests are often raided by predators or stepped on accidentally by people.

If you try to help them cross the road, always put them on the side of the road that they were heading.

It is interesting to observe this reptile. Fossils reveal that their ancestry goes back to a time, before the age of dinosaurs.