Obituary: Dr. Catherine Chanda Anderson, 92, of Stratford

Dr. Catherine Chanda Anderson, 92, of Stratford, Director of Nursing at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, died June 15, at Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born in Stratford, daughter of the late Stephen and Julia Chanda.

Survived by brother, Daniel Chanda of Stratford, two sisters, Frances Roberts of Los Alamitos, Calif., and Margaret Gorlo of Stratford, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by her first husband, Peter Boyhen, who was killed while on active duty in World War II, her second husband, Edward J Anderson, sisters, Pauline Hudak, Regina Raslavsky, Ann Millett, Irene Kollar, and Marie Ernst, and brothers, John, Stephen, William, and Joseph Chanda.

Services: Friday, June 23, 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Audubon Society or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.

