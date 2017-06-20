Stratford Library hosts Vicki Soto book event

Stratford Star

The Stratford Library will host a Miss Vicki Soto book event with Jennifer Sattler, author of Sylvie on Thursday, June 29, at 4 p.m. in the Lovell Room.

The story of a flamingo who experiments with different foods will charm readers with its message of acceptance. Sattler will share her book with children in grades K-6, talk about the writing process and answer questions. Following the talk, children are invited to participate in a community chalk art project outside the Library while Sattler signs books.

The event is courtesy of Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy project.

Families may register for the event by calling the Children’s Department at 203-385-4165.

Jennifer Sattler

