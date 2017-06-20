Obituary: Catherine (Kay) Moore, 96, of Stratford

Catherine (Kay) Moore, 96, passed peacefully at home, on Sunday, June 18, 2017, with her family by her side. A lifelong resident of Stratford, she was preceded by, her husband of 45 years, Joseph W Moore Jr. who passed away October of 1992.

Catherine was a graduate of Stratford High School, (class of ’37), attended Booth and Bayless secretarial school, and the University of Bridgeport. Upon graduation, she first worked for the Bridgeport Brass company, then the Locke Steel Chain Company, was a secretary at the Chancery of Bridgeport, office of the Bishop, and then in 1969, settled in as purchasing assistant for the Stratford Public Schools for over 24 years.

Catherine was a very active member of many local clubs and organizations throughout her life. She was a member of the St. James Regis club, and the Gaelic American Club of Fairfield. She was a scout leader for many years, first for the St James senior girl scouts. and later, was a den mother for the local cub scout troop. Busy all the time, Catherine served on the board of the Barnum Festival Society, the Business and Professional Woman’s club and the Bridgeport Woman’s Association. She was a chairman for the Edward R. Dworkin memorial scholarship fund, and served as president of the Stratford Association of Educational Secretaries. For years, she was also very active member of the Junior Guild of Catholic Charities organizing many local charitable events.

Catherine dearly loved Stratford, and was very involved with its life and history. Served as an officer for many years with the Stratford Historical Society, the Shakespeare Theater Guild, the Stratford Arts Commission, the Stratford Community Council, and was a board member with the Square One Theater. She was an avid bridge player, hosting many a game and organizing others through the Circle of Friends. Some of her favorite places to go were, Bonds Dock, and the Birdseye boat ramp to watch the swan families grow each year, Lordship, Long and Short beach, and always a stop at Danny’s! Strong in her faith, and very involved in her church, Catherine was an active member of the St. Marks Ladies Guild, The Circle of Friends of St. Marks, and a Eucharistic Minister. And then throughout, with all these activities she was involved with, she also found time for many years, to volunteer at the St. Vincent’s gift shop in Bridgeport.

She lived an extraordinary and fulfilling life, and said time and again she had no regrets and there was nothing on her bucket list to do.

Catherine leaves behind her only son, Kevin Moore, and his wife, Elizabeth, some dear friends and neighbors, and a fine example of how to live life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, at 9:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, June 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Stratford Visiting Nursing Assn., 88 Ryders Lane, Suite 2, Stratford Ct. 06614, or Caring Hospice, 456, Glenbrook Road, Stamford Ct. 06906. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com.