In celebration of its 85th anniversary, Sterling House is offering a special discounted price for fall 2017 Soccer.

For the month of June only, Sterling House soccer registration will be just $85. The price will increase to $90 for the month of July and $95 for the month of August. Late registrations after Aug. 30 will be $120.

Registration forms may be downloaded at www.sterlinghousecc.org under athletics or at our athletics website at www.quickscores.com/sterlinghouse. You may also register in person by visiting the Sterling House main office, located at 2283 Main Street in Stratford.

Games are held on Saturday mornings/early afternoons and Sunday afternoons from Sept. 23-Nov. 5. Volunteer team coaches set practice days and times. Game schedules posted by Sept. 9.

Sterling House will provide players with a team shirt. Players are required to furnish shorts, sneakers (soccer cleats are optional), and shin guards.

The 2017 soccer program is open to boys and girls, aged 5-18, no experience necessary.

The Sterling House athletic programs stress participation, development of skills, and sportsmanship. Players are encouraged to get exercise, fresh air and make new friends while having fun.

Volunteers make it happen. E-mail Bill O’Brien at [email protected] if you are interested in becoming a volunteer soccer coach. Coaches meeting will be held Aug. 31.

Athletic sponsors needed.

If a player brings in a team sponsor, he/she will have $25 deducted from their registration fee. All sponsors will have their name printed on the team t-shirts and will receive a plaque with the team photo. For more information, pick up a form at the Sterling House main office or download a form at www.quickscores.com/sterlinghouse.

For more information on the 2017 fall soccer program, e-mail [email protected] or call Bill O’Brien at 378-2606, ext. 110.