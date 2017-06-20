Tigger is a one-year-old neutered male DSH cat. He is a striking buff and white color with copper colored eyes. This cat is a super lovebug, loves to cuddle and gets along with other cats. Visit Tigger and other dogs, cats and a rabbit available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.