Bob Baird named to USA Softball Hall of Fame

By Stratford Star on June 20, 2017 in High School Sports, Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

USA Softball of Connecticut (formally CT ASA) announced its newest Hall of Fame inductees who will be honored at its annual awards dinners.

This year there will be two dinners with the Fast Pitch inductees being honored on Saturday, Oct. 7, and the Slow Pitch inductees having theirs on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Both affairs will be held at the Costa Azzurra Restaurant in Milford. There will be a social hour beginning at 4 p.m. with dinner following at 5.

This year’s Fast Pitch honorees are Bob Baird of Stratford, Amber Radomski of Easton, Nick Baiad of Bethel, Dave Murray of New London, Al Spezzano of Waterbury, Joe Iacovone of Waterbury, Jody LaMay of Thomaston, Elmer Deschaine of Waterbury, Brian Hobart of Waterbury and Kevin O’Leary of  West Hartford.

The Slow Pitch honorees are Jeffrey Davis of North Haven, Peter Gribben of Beacon Falls, Robert Kownacki of Orange, Kathy L’Heureux Reidy of Old Saybrook, Ken Hasnosi of Bluffton, SC (played in the Naugatuck Valley), William Zettergren of Milford, Angelo Santomassimo of East Haven.

Umpires Robert Signor of Northford and Brad Sanchez of Milford will also be honored.

Dinner tickets are $50 per person. Tables of 10 are available.

For dinner information contact Lisa DiLullo at 203-876-0078 or email her at [email protected] Her mailing address is 122 Pumpkin Delight Rd., Milford, CT 06460.

No tickets will be sold at the door. Ticket request deadline is Sept. 15.

Hank Koritkoski is the contact for anyone wishing to place an ad or message to any inductee in the Hall of Fame Awards Dinner booklet. He can be reached at 860-803-3012 or email him at [email protected]. Ads or messages must be received by Sept. 1.

