It’s not going to happen.

After more than an hour of caucusing and debating, the Stratford Town Council ended Monday’s special meeting without passing a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Before any vote could take place on Monday, Council Chairman Beth Daponte called for a recess. What many in the audience thought would be a brief respite ended up being more than an hour away from the council dais with council members coming in and out of caucus rooms.

In the end, no vote was taken on Mayor John Harkins’s proposed $219.3-million proposal. Instead, a motion to adjourn was made, seconded and approved unanimously, ending a nearly 2-hour meeting without a vote on any spending plan.

No consensus could be reached by a group of six hardline councilors who wanted no increase in the tax rate of 38.99 mills — 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, 6th District Councilman and Council Majority Leader Philip Young, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus — and a group who sided with Harkins in pushing for a plan that offered a slight increase. That latter group included Council Chairman Beth Daponte, 4th District Councilman David Harden, 8th District Councilman and Minority Leader Vincent Chase and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn.

Chase said after the adjournment that it appears the council will not reconvene before July 1, the start of the town’s new fiscal year.

Because of that, the town will operate under the same $215.3-million plan it currently uses, though it will have to account for some increases to pay for contractual obligations on the municipal side and with the Board of Education salaries, amounting to about $6 million.

Kadeem mentioned during his remarks that Harkins’ vetoes of council-approved spending plans were the reason the councilors were still trying to pass a budget.

Harkins was able to reject the plans passed on May 17 and June 12 because they were approved with six votes.

Harkins had a role in the current town fiscal plan as he broke a 5-5 tie to approve the $215.3-million package.

