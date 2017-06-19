Stratford Star

New York man found dead in Long Island Sound

By Melvin Mason on June 19, 2017

The body of a man who was reported missing from a kayak launched into Long Island Sound was recovered on Monday afternoon by Stratford firefighters.

Detectives from the Suffolk County N.Y. police homicide squad said the body of Gregory Blanco, 41 of Commack, N.Y., was discovered in the sound this afternoon.

Suffolk County Police said someone on a ferry running between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson N.Y. discovered Blanco’s body floating in the water at about 2 p.m. roughly three miles north of Belle Terre, N.Y. Stratford firefighters responded and recovered Blanco’s body, which was transported to the Port Jefferson Marina in Brookhaven, N.Y.

Police said Blanco had launched a kayak from Northport, N.Y. on Monday. Police said Blanco was pronounced dead by a physician’s assistant with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office. That office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

