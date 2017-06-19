Stratford Bike Club ride to Seaside Park

The Stratford Bike Club and Stratford Recreation Department are sponsoring their third bike ride on Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at the Baldwin Center to Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

The ride is open to all levels and ages, although children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All bicycle riders under 16 must wear a helmet and it is recommended for all riders.

Maps will be available on the Facebook page: Stratford Housatonic Greenway. For more information call 203-385-4052.