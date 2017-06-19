Former Mudrick’s store sold to O’Reilly Auto Parts

Mudrick’s TV and Appliances closed its doors last year after 66 years of operating as a successful appliance store in Stratford, Connecticut. John Mudrick opened the 21,169 square foot retail store on .72 acres in August of 1949. His son, Jack Mudrick, took over the store in the late 1960’s. “We had worked long and hard for over six decades serving customers in Stratford with low prices on appliances and top notch customer service,” explains Jack Mudrick, who is now enjoying retirement. “It was time to put down the phone and pick up the fishing reel.”