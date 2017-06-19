Stratford Star

Former Mudrick’s store sold to O’Reilly Auto Parts

By Stratford Star on June 19, 2017 in Business, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The former Mudrick’s TV and Appliance store will soon become an O’Reilly Auto Parts store. — Contributed photo

Mudrick’s TV and Appliances closed its doors last year after 66 years of operating as a successful appliance store in Stratford, Connecticut. John Mudrick opened the 21,169 square foot retail store on .72 acres in August of 1949.  His son, Jack Mudrick, took over the store in the late 1960’s. “We had worked long and hard for over six decades serving customers in Stratford with low prices on appliances and top notch customer service,” explains Jack Mudrick, who is now enjoying retirement.  “It was time to put down the phone and pick up the fishing reel.”

Related posts:

  1. New apartments asking rents $1,275 to $2,115
  2. Majority leader Connor seeks third Council term
  3. Sikorsky Aircraft layoffs hit Stratford plant
  4. DeLauro says investing in jobs, wages will improve economy

Previous Post Scavenger hunt supports anti-littering campaign Next Post Stratford Library to screen Hidden Figures
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress