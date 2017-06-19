Stratford Star

Stratford Library to screen Hidden Figures

June 19, 2017

The Stratford Library’s Monday Matinees series continues with a screening of the true story, Hidden Figures on June 26, at noon, in the Lovell Room. Showings are free and open to the public.

The untold story is about Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) — African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The film was nominated for several Academy Awards earlier this year. It is rated PG and runs 116 minutes.

Movies in the Monday Matinees series are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room. The new summer schedule of Monday Matinees currently is available at the Library.

More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org or 203-385-4162.

Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in Hidden Figures to be shown at the Stratford Library on Monday, June 26, at noon.

