Scavenger hunt supports anti-littering campaign

In an effort to curb litter and blight in Stratford, the town’s Beautification Committee is launching #stratfordstoplittering, an anti-littering scavenger hunt throughout the town, beginning July 1 and ending July 31 at 6 p.m. So that individuals know what to look for, images of the signs may be found on the Town of Stratford Beautification Committee’s Facebook page @StratfordCTBeautificationCommittee.

The object of the scavenger hunt is to be the first to find all the hidden lawn-style signs, take photos of each one, and then post them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag, #stratfordstoplittering. Participants are asked not to move or remove the signs, and prizes for the first three correct entries will be awarded at the annual Beautification Committee Awards ceremony in September.

The Stratford Beautification Committee’s goal with this summer scavenger hunt is to get people thinking twice before littering. By engaging students with artwork and messages, the Committee hopes to reach more individuals online and via social media to take part in this community effort.

The signs were created by students in a Stratford High School graphic design class under the direction of Sarah Mahoney-Voccola, with the guidelines to be used as Public Service Announcements (PSA). Signs had to be eye-catching, relevant and impactful with their message. Students researched various PSA ad campaigns for inspiration before starting on their own designs. This same class also contributed the logo and poster design for the “Stratford Light the Way” lighthouse art exhibit that is now on display along with many other Stratford High School related projects. Participating students include Justin Gendron, Brooke Haschak, Caitlin Hoey, Tiffany Mendenhall, Emily Mucherino, Vanessa Rivera, Lucia Solis, and David Tran.

For more information about the campaign, visit the Stratford Beautification Committee webpage on Facebook @StratfordCTBeautificationCommittee.