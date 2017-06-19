The National Weather Service has put a severe weather and flash flood warning in effect for Monday afternoon through midnight Tuesday, June 20.

Rounds of thunderstorms, bringing in two to three inches of rain in some areas, have the potential to move across southwest Connecticut, leading to flash flooding.

“Numerous thunderstorms expected, producing deadly cloud-to-ground lighting,” a report said Monday morning.

Isolated storms may produce an inch of hail and there’s a possibility for isolated, weak tornados, according to the National Weather Service.

“Scattered storms may produce winds gusts of 60+ mph, causing localized downed trees and power lines, and possibly isolated structural damage,” the report said.

