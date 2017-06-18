Jonathan Och pitched a three-hitter when Stratford Post 42 defeated Branford Post 83 by a score of 3-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game American Legion Zone 2 sweep.

Coach Mike Della Vecchia’s team is now 4-2 after the win at Penders Field.

With two outs in the Stratford first, Zach Piroh doubled and scored on a RBI single by Anthony Herman.

In the second, Rich Starkey reached first base on a strikeout-wild pitch. He stole second and scored on an RBI double by Zach Dunkel.

In Branford’s third, Gio Tirollo led off with a single and advanced on an outfield error. With two outs, he scored on Jordan Botte single and infield error.

In Stratford’s sixth, Herman walked, stole second and advanced to third on the catcher’s throwing error. He then scored on an RBI single by Patrick Bowne.