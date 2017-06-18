Stratford Post 42 won both games of its American Legion Zone 2 doubleheader with host Branford Post 83 on Saturday.

Patrick Browne went the distance to earn the 10-2 win in the liflifter.

Tommy Fernandes followed suit in the 5-2 victory that followed.

Jonathan Brooks caught both ends of the twin bill for coach Mike Della Vecchia.

In the first inning of the first game, Connor Anstis led off with a double and advanced to third on a single by Neil Velasquez. He scored when Branford starter Mike Hoyt attempted to pick Velasquez off first.

Branford tied it in the bottom of the frame on a bases loaded walk to Trevor Brown.

In the bottom of the second, James Wallace led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball to make it 2-1 Branford.

In the third Stratford got another unearned run after Adam Wojenski led off with a single and advanced on a pick off error, Velasquez singled him to third and he scored on another infield error to tie it at 2.

In the fourth, Stratford scored 5 runs on four singles and three more errors to go up 7-2.

In the sixth they scored three more on a RBI single by Velasquez and a two-run double by Anthony Herman to close out the scoring.

Browne gave up one earned run in his starting debut.

In the nightcap, Branford jumped out to a quick 2-0 in the bottom of the first on a RBI double by Jordan Botte and RBI single by Trevor Brown.

Stratford batted around in the fifth with five runs.

Anstis and Velasquez had RBI singles and Zach Piroh doubled home two runs.

Stratford added another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Wojenski.