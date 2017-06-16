Special Town Council meeting on Monday to talk budget

Will the third time be the charm?

The Stratford Town Council will head back to the drawing board on Monday in an effort to pass a 2017-18 town budget.

A $219,490,023 proposal is on the table for the town’s top board to consider at the special meeting, which will begin no later than 8 p.m. June 19. A public forum, common for most regular council meetings, will be held and start at 6:45 p.m.

The proposal is similar to the plan presented by Mayor John Harkins earlier this week. Under this budget, the tax rate would rise from 38.99 mills to 39.70 mills.

Harkins’s last proposal was rejected last Monday by councilors who don’t want to pass any budget that increases taxes.

This will be the council’s third attempt at passing a budget. Council members voted 6-3 on May 17 to approve a $216.1-million plan. A group of six councilors — 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, 6th District Councilman and Council Majority Leader Philip Young, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus — approved the plan that would have maintained the existing tax rate. Harkins vetoed the plan a week later during an event at Bunnell High School, claiming it would not help the town pay for its obligations and would not properly finance the Board of Education. Harkins was able to reject the budget because it passed with six votes. Any budget that passes with seven or more votes is veto-proof.

A second council budget, coming in at $216.3 million, passed via a 6-4 vote last Monday. The same six voted for it, while Council Chairman Beth Daponte, 4th District Councilman David Harden, 8th District Councilman and Minority Leader Vincent Chase and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn voted no. While the plan was not intended to raise taxes, the council never voted on a mill rate and adjourned after the budget was approved.

Harkins nullified the second passed budget on Wednesday morning.

The Town Council was supposed to approve a budget for the next fiscal year by May 12, which is set by the town charter. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.

The town’s top board will also consider resolutions to approve $12.5-million for capital improvements for the next fiscal year and for the issuance of bonds to cover those costs. Resolutions to approve $3.5 million for capital equipment purchases and the bonding for those projects will also be on the agenda.

Visit our Twitter account, @StratfordStar, for live updates of Monday’s special Town Council meeting.