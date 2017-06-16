U.S. Coast Guard offers boating safety courses

A boating safety class will be offered by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 on Sunday, June 25, at 8 a.m., at Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Cost is $55. Advance registration is required. To register, email [email protected] or call Russell Palucci at 845-337-6040.

USCG Aux 24-3 is holding a boating safety class July 8, at 8 a.m., USCG Aux Flotilla, One Helwig St. Milford. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Cost is $60. Walk-ins welcome; 860-663-5505, [email protected].

USCG Auxiliary 24-3 is offering a Charts, Navigation and GPS course on Saturday, July 15, from 8-3, at 1 Helwig Street, Milford. For advance registration go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. The course ties together electronic navigation and the method of plotting a course on a paper chart. Instructions on basic satellite navigation (GPS) and its functions are presented as well as pros and cons of relying on electronic navigation devices. Students will be instructed how to interpret and use information printed on charts as well as chart a course using that information and navigation tools. Cost: $60; 860-663-5505, [email protected].