Obituary: Ellen Marie “Ree” (Gerte) Angeski

Ellen Marie “Ree” (Gerte) Angeski, 77, of Stratford, worked for the University of Bridgeport, wife of the late John “Jack” Angeski, died June 12.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Herman J. Gerte and Susan F. Gerte (Cleary).

Survived by children, Linda Bass and her husband, Spencer, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Carolyn Kyzer, and her husband, George, of North Charleston, S.C., Daniel Angeski and his wife, Michele, and Beth McCormick and her husband, Edward, all of Stratford, 11 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, son-in-law, Daniel Lewis of Edwardsville, Ill., brother, Raymond F. Gerte and his wife, Sandra, of Wilmington, N.C., sister-in-law, Betty Baronowski and her husband, Harry Paoletti of Stratford, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by children, Susan Lewis and James Angeski and two brothers, Herman W. Gerte and Robert E. Gerte Sr.

Calling hours: Monday, June 19, 8:30-10 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Services: Monday, 10:30 a.m., Saint James Catholic Church, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Angeski Memorial Scholarships at Stratford High School or Frank Scott Bunnell High School, Stratford.