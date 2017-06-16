Obituary: Michael F. Frankenburg, 60, of Stratford

Michael F. Frankenburg, 60, of Stratford, photographer, carpenter, handyman, died June 13.

Born March 12, 1957, in Norwalk, son of the late Henry and Dorothy (Geraghty) Frankenburg. Survivors include longtime friend, Suzanne Sumien, three siblings, Tauni Miller of Stratford, Terry Frankenburg and his partner, Doreen DesPierre of Southington and Paul (PJ) Frankenburg and his wife, Lori of Stratford, brother–in-law, Harvey Miller, three nieces, a nephew, five great-nieces, and two great-nephews.

Calling hours: Monday, June 19, 4-8 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Services: Tuesday, June 20, 11 a.m. St. Peter’s Church, 175 Old Tannery Road, Monroe.

Memorial contributions: Brian’s Hope, 31 Beechwood Road, Branford, Ct 06405, brianshope.org/.