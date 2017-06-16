Colorful beacons

Stratford Star

June 16, 2017

Professional and student artists have decorated small scale lighthouses as part of Stratford Light The Way art exhibit. Twenty uniquely designed lighthouses will line Main Street for the summer. — Melvin Mason photos

