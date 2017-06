Relay For Life of Stratford will be held on Saturday, June 17-Sunday, June 18, from 2 p.m. to 8 a.m., at Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Blvd.

The event kicks off with an opening ceremony celebration at 5 p.m., celebrating everyone who’s been affected by cancer. There will be a Survivors lap and Caregivers lap at 5:30. A luminaria ceremony will be held at 9 p.m., and the closing ceremony is at 7 a.m.