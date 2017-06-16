Nicole Williams and Abby Abramson combined to pitch a nine-inning perfect game Thursday as the Stratford Brakettes beat the Connecticut High School All-Stars 7-0 at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The Brakettes (8-2-1) return to action Friday at 7 p.m. in a doubleheader with the Connecticut Eliminators Elite.

Williams (2-1), the former St. Joseph High and current Manhattan College standout, retired 15 straight batters, including five via strikeouts in her five innings.

Abramson, the two-time Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year from Cheshire High, worked the final four innings and struck out nine.

Casey Harding’s fielder’s choice ground out and Noel Lent’s RBI single gave the Brakettes a 2-0 lead in the first against RHAM pitcher Kristi Van Meter.

Lauren Pitney drove in Lent with a fourth-inning run.

Denise Denis had an RBI single in the fifth and Harding added a two-run home run for a 6-0 lead.

Denis doubled in the seventh, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Jolie Duffner’s sacrifice fly for the final run.

Denis, Brittany Younan and Abramson all had two hits for the Brakettes.