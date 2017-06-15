Michael Zawadski, 44, of Stratford, husband of the late Melissa Fama Zawadski, died May 27, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Born in Bridgeport.

Survivors include his mother, Roseann Giodanella of Bridgeport, his father, James Zawadski and his wife, Alice of Florida, stepdaughter, Amanda Fama of Georgia, brother, Aaron Zawadski and his wife, Lindsay, grandfather, Alfred Zawadski, two uncles, stepsister, Jennifer Carpino, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Roseann Giordanella.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.