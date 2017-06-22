Trumbull resident Lucretia I. Duwel, head of Teen Services at the Stratford Library since 2001, will retire this month after being with the agency since 1997.

Duwel holds a bachelor of arts in history from SUNY at Stony Brook and an MLS from C.W. Post College. She is co-author of the book Bringing Classes Into the Public Library (McFarland, 2007), was chair of the CLC YA Roundtable from 2005-2009 and a member of the 2009 and 2010 Connecticut Nutmeg Committee, Grades 7 and 8.

Duwel still believes, “Every teen is a frog waiting to become a prince or princess.”