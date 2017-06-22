Stratford Star

Trumbull resident, Stratford Library head of teen services to retire

Trumbull resident Lucretia I. Duwel, head of Teen Services at the Stratford Library since 2001, will retire this month after being with the agency since 1997.

Duwel holds a bachelor of arts in history from SUNY at Stony Brook and an MLS from C.W. Post College. She is co-author of the book Bringing Classes Into the Public Library (McFarland, 2007), was chair of the CLC YA Roundtable from 2005-2009 and a member of the 2009 and 2010 Connecticut Nutmeg Committee, Grades 7 and 8.

Duwel still believes, “Every teen is a frog waiting to become a prince or princess.”

