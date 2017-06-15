SPOTLIGHT: What’s happening in Stratford?

Opening day at beaches

Lifeguards will be on duty daily at Short Beach and Long Beach beginning Saturday, June 17 through Labor Day, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., unless posted. The swimming area at Short Beach is in front of the concession stand where the three lifeguard chairs are standing. The area near the picnic pavilions is unguarded as well as the area to the south of the jetty. Swimming in the channel is prohibited. Artificial swimming devices such as mask, snorkel, fins, boogey boards, surf boards, water wings, etc. are not allowed in the swimming area. Windsurfers and ski jets also are prohibited from the swimming area. The Town of Stratford wishes to remind residents and visitors that dogs are not allowed on Stratford beaches. Swimming at Long Beach is guarded between the two middle jetties near the lifeguard chairs. Walking on the jetties is prohibited. Beach sticker attendants are on duty from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Short and Long Beach.

Rising Stars @ SLA

Teens are invited to perform music, poetry, prose, display photography, artwork, film work and more in this annual celebration Saturday, June 17, noon-5, Stratford Library. Call the Teen Department for more information: 203-385-4167.

Movie on Paradise Green

Free movie night features Sing Monday June 19, 8:30 p.m., Paradise Green. The movie is sponsored by The Stratford Orthodontics. There will be a moon bounce and clowns before the movie starting at 6:30. Bring supper, snacks.

Pete & Toshi Seeger memorial concert

Pre-recording screening of the live concert from Lincoln Center featuring performances by Judy Collins, Peter Yarrow, Leon Redbone, Tom Chapin and many more Monday, June 19, 7 p.m., Stratford Library Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Summer sunset concert series

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

The Frank Porto Band Tuesday, June 20; rain date June 22.

The Connecticut Symphonic Band Tuesday, June 27; rain date June 29.

The Tony Ferrigno Band plays classic rock and blues Thursday, July 6; rain date July 12.

The Stratford Community Band returns Tuesday, July 11; rain date July 13.

Country Band Gunsmoke Tuesday, July 18; rain date July 20.

Alpaca Gnomes play original rock ‘n roll Tuesday, July 25; rain date July 27. A free moon bounce will be featured.

On the One plays R&B Tuesday, Aug. 1; rain date Aug. 3.

The Royal Kings, DooWop Band Tuesday Aug. 8; rain date Aug. 10.

The Pocket Full of Soul Tuesday, Aug. 15; rain date Aug. 17. A free moon bounce is featured.

The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.

The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.

Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.

Boating courses

Boating safety class will be offered by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 on Sunday, June 25, at 8 a.m., at Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Cost is $55. Advance registration is required. To register, email [email protected] or call Russell Palucci at 845-337-6040. USCG Aux 24-3 is holding a boating safety class July 8, at 8 a.m., USCG Aux Flotilla, One Helwig St. Milford. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Cost is $60. Walk-ins welcome; 860-663-5505, [email protected]. USCG Auxiliary 24-3 is offering a Charts, Navigation and GPS course on Saturday, July 15, from 8-3, at 1 Helwig Street, Milford. For advance registration go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. The course ties together electronic navigation and the method of plotting a course on a paper chart. Instructions on basic satellite navigation (GPS) and its functions are presented as well as pros and cons of relying on electronic navigation devices. Students will be instructed how to interpret and use information printed on charts as well as chart a course using that information and navigation tools. Cost: $60; 860-663-5505, [email protected].

Classic car show

Holy Name Of Jesus Church will sponsor a Classic Car Show along with a Rent-A-Table Tag Sale Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., in the church parking lot, 1950 Barnum Avenue, weather permitting. Rain date is June 24. All cars welcome. Car donation is $10 and free admission for walk-ins. There will be music and food to purchase. In honor of veterans, the church will be making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project. Larry Wells, 203-375-2836, [email protected].

Rent-a-Table tag sale

Holy Name Of Jesus Church will sponsor a Rent-a-Table tag sale on Saturday, June 17, 9-2, in the parish hall at 50 College Street. Rain date is June 24. Tables will be $25 each and must be paid in advance. Call Larry Wells at 203-375-2836 or email [email protected].

Garden Club meeting

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club meets Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m., Sterling House, 2283 Main Street. Members meet the third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. Beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants, landscaping is welcome. Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Consignment shop half price sale

The Kennedy Center Auxiliary’s New & Nearly New Shop celebrates 12 years at 2323 Barnum Avenue in Stratford on June 21. A half price celebration sale will be held on June 23 and 24. Donations accepted Monday-Saturday until 1:30. Electronics, books or children’s clothing not accepted. All items should be clean and useable. Call 203-377-5669 for details.

Women’s fellowship tag sale

The Women’s Fellowship Ways and Means Committee of First Baptist Church Stratford is sponsoring a tag sale at the church on June 24, from 9-3, 1301 Stratford Avenue. Interested in being a vendor? Table reservations are $20 donation and additional table is $10. Information: 203-556-9767 or email [email protected]

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, June 24, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford; Saturday, July 1, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; and Saturday, July 15, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

THS class of ’77 reunion

The Trumbull High School class of 1977 will hold its 40th reunion on Saturday, June 24, from noon-7 p.m., at the pavilion at Old Mine Park in Trumbull, rain or shine. There will be ’70s era music provided by a dj, as well as a special performance by class of ’77 member Ron Gonsalves and his touring band, In Therapy. Food will be deli-style platters, chips, salad and bottled water; glass bottles are not allowed into the park but feel free to bring cans or boxed wine, as well as a dessert. Family and significant others are welcome. Cost is $25/person; pay on-site or make checks payable to Bill Tilt and send to 53 Wildwood Drive, Trumbull 06611.

Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of their child or grandchild, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695.

Summer musical theatre

Trumbull Youth Association-Junior is taking registration for the production, Annie Jr., for grades 5-8. Space is limited to 50 students. Rehearsals begin Wednesday, July 5 at Madison Middle School. Performances are Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Registration forms may be found online at trumbullyouth.org and at the Trumbull Recreation Department. For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.

THS class of ’87 reunion

Trumbull High School class of 1987 plans a 30-year reunion to be held on Friday, July 21, at the Penfield Beach Pavilion in Fairfield. They currently are looking for missing classmates. Contact Joanne (Carbone) Amante at [email protected] for further details.

Bunnell class of ’67 reunion

Bunnell High School class of 1967 is planning their 50th reunion on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., at the Trumbull Marriott Merritt Parkway, 180 Hawley Lane, Trumbull. All members of the class of 1967 and their guests are invited to attend. The gathering will not require any financial commitment. Your only obligation will be ‘pay as you go.’ Event organizer, David Sutton, has established an information/sign-up page on Classmates.com. In an effort to coordinate for those not on Classmates, send an RSVP expressing who and how many will be attending to, [email protected] , Subject: Reunion ’67.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, started on Sept. 13, and meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Transportation for seniors

The Trumbull Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

Harding High 65th reunion

The Warren Harding High School class of 1952 is holding its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, from 1-5 p.m., at the Blue Goose Restaurant, Ferry Boulevard, Stratford.

Tickets are $30. Checks may be made out to Warren Harding High School Class of 1952. Check and reservation should be mailed to Mike Mocciae, 15A Heritage Crest, Southbury, CT. 06488. Information: 203-264-6838.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Helicopter museum

National Helicopter Museum at the Eastbound RR Station is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Emphasizes the birthplace of America’s Helicopter Industry via photos, audio visuals displays, plus a simulator. Free admission and parking; 203-375-8857.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Caregiver’s support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers hosts a Caregiver’s Support Group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m., 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford. The group helps to provide emotional, educational and social supports for caregivers. It can also assist in developing methods and skills to solve problems associated with caregiving responsibilities. Open to the public. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Art League seeks members

Monthly meetings in Shelton feature local artists and demonstrations. For more information email Diane Napolitano at [email protected]

Divorced Catholics support

“Journey of Hope” program for separated and divorced catholics meets every Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., Holy Family Parish Office, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield, 203-336-1835.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.