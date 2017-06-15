Obituary: Laurel Salvaggio Ernst, 63, of Lordship

Laurel Salvaggio Ernst, 63, of Lordship, teacher at Greens Farms Academy, died June 10, after a long illness.

Born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Santo and Louise Salvaggio of Lordship.

Survived by son, Cody Ernst of San Francisco, Calif., Bob Ernst of Stamford, sister, Suellen Hansen of Oxford, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions: Mercy Learning Center at mercylearningcenter.org, by calling 203-334-6699, or by mail to Mercy Learning Center, 637 Park Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604.

Services: Friday, June 16, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford, with a short memorial following at Russian Beach.