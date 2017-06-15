Obituary: Harrison Trask Doyle, 99, of Stratford

Harrison Trask Doyle, 99, of Stratford, retired chemical manufacturers representative, husband of Elsie Booth Doyle, died June 11, in Stratford.

Born April 9, 1918 in Stratford, son of the late Harrison and Mildred Doyle.

Survivors include three daughters from his previous marriage, Reverend Diana Clark and her husband, Lee of Chatham, N.J., Kathy Doyle of Worcester, Mass. and Joanne Hubbell Doyle of Evanston Ill., stepson, Bill Rock and his wife, Jamie of Stratford, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two stepgrandsons, six stepgreat-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Thursday, June 15, 6:00 p.m. William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main Street, Stratford. Visiting hours: 4-8 p.m., before the service. There will be a future celebration of Harrison’s life on a date to be determined later by the Doyle family.