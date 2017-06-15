Defending Zone 2 champions Stratford Post 42 opened up their 2017 American Legion season on Tuesday with a 3-2 loss at Orange.

In the top of the first, Connor Anstis led off with a single on the first pitch of the season.

Neil Velasquez and Zach Piroh also singled to load the bases, however Orange pitcher Mike Ficaro then settled in and retired the next two batters on bounce backs, turning a 1-2 force play and a 1-2-3 double play.

In the third, Stratford push across an unearned run.

With one out Anstis singled and Velasquez reached on Ficaro’s error to keep the inning alive, before, Anthony Herman singled home Anstis to make it 1-0.

Orange tied it in the bottom of the fourth on a lead-off double by Jack Nolan, who was advanced to third on a single by Alec Smith and scored on a double play.

Stratford went ahead in the fifth again on an unearned run.

Rich Starkey walked and advanced to third after an error and a wild pitch.

He scored when the catcher threw the ball into the outfield trying to get him at third.

In the Orange sixth, Nolan walked with one out and advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Chase Burzinski to tie it at 2 apiece.

In the bottom of the seventh, Orange loaded the bases with one out on two infield errors and a hit batter. Stratford turned a 3-2 force at the plate for the second out, before Adam Hurwitz singled home the game winner.

Ficaro gave up no earned runs and Jonathan Brooks struck out five in the loss.

Stratford is home to Orange for a twinbill beginning at 5:30 today at Penders Field.