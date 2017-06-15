Drivers turning down Lordship Road knew they might interrupt a group of neighborhood kids playing a pickup game in the street. It could be lacrosse, street hockey, soccer or some other sport.

If the youngsters weren’t in the road, they could be found competing in a nearby yard.

Now two of those kids, onetime neighbors and longtime buddies Patrick “Pat” Corcoran Jr. and Harrison “Harry” Cotter, have both gone on to sign Major League Lacrosse (MLL) contracts.

“I remember walking out my door and seeing a bunch of hockey nets and kids on roller skates playing hockey,” Corcoran, 23, said of growing up in Stratford. “There was an instant connection. It was all about having fun.”

“We were playing anything and everything in our back yards,” Cotter, who recently turned 24, said of their youth. “We were outside every day until our parents brought us in.”

Lacrosse had the strongest pull on the two youngsters, especially after their fathers helped start Stratford Youth Lacrosse in 2002. Their dads, Patrick Corcoran Sr. and Thomas Cotter, had played lacrosse in college and remain passionate about the game as adults.

The two friends would attend college lax games with their fathers, and remember all the excitement when the MLL’s Bridgeport Barrage played locally from 2001 to 2003.

“Lacrosse just exploded in Connecticut, and especially in Fairfield County,” said Cotter, who went on to play at Fairfield Prep and Endicott College in Boston. He now is in his second year with the MLL’s Boston Cannons.

Corcoran played lacrosse at St. Joseph’s High School and Quinnipiac University. He is in his first year with the MLL’s Florida Launch.

Both midfielders were two-time All-American players in college, and Cotter also was Conference Player of the Year in his junior year. After college they went to Australia to play lacrosse, where they lived together in the Melbourne area and played on different teams.

They are practice squad members of their MLL teams for now, meaning they regularly practice with the active roster of players and are ready to fill in if called upon. Most MLL players have outside jobs, and team rosters can change often due to players’ work conflicts and injuries.

Cotter is hoping he’s able to get some playing time with the Cannons this season. “I’ve dreamed about it my whole life,” he said.

Corcoran also is eager to get on the field. “It’s about waiting for your opportunity,” he said.

The MLL season lasts from April to August. The league’s nine teams — located as far west as Denver — usually play one game a week on Saturdays. Crowds are in the 4,000 to 6,500 range.

Now in its 17th year, MLL games had been covered by ESPN2 for many years but the league now lacks a paid TV contract. Some games appear on ESPN3 or a CBS cable network.

Achieving dreams

Both fathers are proud of their sons’ success in a sport they also excelled in when younger.

“Imagine two kids from the same street who played sports together all day, every day,” making it into a professional sports league, said Thomas Cotter, a criminal defense attorney. “It shows that anyone can do what they dream.”

Patrick Corcoran Sr., a lawyer at Otis Elevator, said the two boys were a natural fit as athletic friends growing up together.”They hit it off,” he said. “Now here they are, both with MLL contracts.”

The boys participation in lacrosse competition dates back to 2001, when Sterling House hosted a lax clinic with pro players at Wooster School that the two dads helped organize. “So many of our friends wanted to play. Lacrosse was new,” Corcoran said.

Bill O’Brien, Sterling House athletic director, remembers the huge crowd the clinic attracted. “I said I think it’s time to start a lacrosse league,” recalled O’Brien, with the elder Corcoran having suggested the idea previously.

Corcoran and Cotter are two of the best athletes he’s seen locally, O’Brien said. “They went through years of the youth program, and then I watched them in high school and college,” he said. “Only a few have made it to their level. It’s really nice to see.”

Growing the game

Cotter just earned his MBA at Endicott and will help run a lacrosse camp this summer at Southern Connecticut State University. Then he expects to begin looking for an outside job, perhaps in commercial real estate.

He’s proud to be helping to increase the exposure of lacrosse with the public. “You just try to grow the game. Teams are growing fan bases,” he said. “It’s the fastest growing sport in the United States, and we’re like the forefathers.”

Cotter was grateful to his family for their support, including an older brother who also was a lacrosse player. His mother, Megan, is a student aide in the Stratford schools.

His lacrosse jersey hangs in his father’s Stratford law office. “They have my back,” Cotter said of his family.

Corcoran just secured a job at Otis Elevator in Florida and said pursuing his non-sports professional career is likely to take precedence in the near future. His goal is to eventually work in the New York financial industry.

But he hopes to continue playing lacrosse. “It’s been such a good tool for me — getting me a college scholarship, going to Australia and now being in Florida,” he said.

Corcoran also appreciates the backing he’s received from his family. His mom, Karen, is a teacher in Florida and previously taught in Stratford. “Any decision I make, they will support me,” he said.

The players said lacrosse has taught them so much about life outside of sports. Corcoran said this includes a work ethic, dealing with people and being part of a team. “There’s been so much you can’t get elsewhere in life,” he said.

Cotter said he’s learned persistence, self motivation, accountability and time management. “The best lessons I’ve gotten through playing lacrosse,” he said.

The Launch and Cannons will play each other in Boston near the end of the MLL season in late July, and it’s hoped both Stratford natives might suit up for their teams. “We’re both working to be there,” Corcoran said.