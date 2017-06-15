Body of missing man recovered from Housatonic River

The body of a Florida man who jumped into the Housatonic River was found on Wednesday evening.

Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said Wednesday that police recovered the body of Tarvares Harris. Police said Harris went missing shortly after midnight on June 7 after he crashed his sport-utility vehicle into the Washington Bridge and then jumped from the bridge into the water. Police and firefighter dive teams from Stratford and other towns spent several days looking for Harris.

Police were investigating what caused Harris to jump from the bridge.

