Stratford High graduates urged to ‘say hello’ to the future

The Stratford High School Class of 2017 had itself a day.

The newest alumni of Stratford High received their diplomas on a warm Wednesday evening at Penders Field. The senior class revelled at the conclusion of their high school careers while also being encouraged to say hello to new opportunities, new people and to challenge themselves rather than taking the easiest way.

Salutatorian Ndidi Anekwe told her classmates that they have the power to decide where they want to go. Acting on the word “salutatorian,” Anekwe also urged her fellow seniors to “say hello” every day to new places and new people.

“Each time a person passes by you and you say hello, imagine that person straining to look in. The more positivity, love and light you reflect, the more light will lead your way,” she said. “Every time you say hello to a stranger, your heart acknowledges over and over again that we are all family.”

Senior Class President Leanne Lubas said it was time for her fellow seniors to make their marks on the world, whether they become international travelers or stay close to home.

“We can all change the world one piece at a time. Something as simple as helping someone in need is changing the world. You are changing it for them.,” said Lubas.

Lubas added that the seniors should find happiness in all they do.

“Everyone will have a setback in life, but from what I’ve learned, perseverance will get you to your goal no matter what it may be,” Lubas said.

Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson asked the graduates to have a “growth mindset” and to not take the easy way out.

“It’s not just ability. It is the hard work and the thrill of stretching yourself that make the achievement feel so worthwhile,” Robinson said.

But as they looked ahead, Valedictorian Roula Kouvatas asked her classmates to soak in today and remember the fun times as students, athletes and performers. The experience of being a Stratford High student will serve the class of 2017 for years to come, she said.

“I’m not sure what awaits us in the years to come. I assume you will all face certain challenges, followed by even greater accomplishments. But for now, I urge you to focus on the present. Focus on the on the time you have left with your friends, family and fellow graduates,” said Kouvatas. “Take a moment to thank them for the continued love and support they have demonstrated over the years.”

The love was plentiful as were the smiles on the faces of the graduates at they collected their long-sought diplomas. Now they head off into the summer before heading to college, the military or the workforce.

