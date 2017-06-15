Bunnell graduates told they ‘can be anybody and aspire to anything’

Bunnell High School graduates were advised during commencement to live their lives so they wouldn’t have regrets later on.

“Do everything in your power to avoid having to look back on your life in 40 or 50 years and regretting what you wish you had done but never did,” said 2017 valedictorian Joseph M. Pellegrino.

“We can be anybody and aspire to anything at which we’re willing to work,” he said.

Pellegrino joined 233 other classmates in receiving their diplomas on Wednesday evening at Bunnell, cheered on by their families, friends and school staff. The ceremony took place under beautiful blue skies.

Pellegrino plans to study economics and mathematics at Harvard University next year. He hopes to eventually work in the financial field.

Salutatorian Lawrence Lam wondered how the four years of high school had gone so quickly. “High school is short and sweet, but it is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said of what awaits them.

Lam, who will study computer science engineering at the University of Connecticut, told classmates it’s up to each of them to execute their plan for the future to the best of their abilities.

Bunnell Principal Nancy Dowling called the group of graduates “an amazing, impressive class.” She said all students had worked hard to better themselves and the community, leaving a positive mark.

“Remember, in life, the only thing you can control is yourself,” Dowling said. “Strive to simply be good people and leave the world a little better than how you found it.”

The ceremony took place at the Bunnell football field, with attendees packing the bleachers and showing their excitement with cheers and an occasionally horn blast. Many brought along flowers, balloons and stuffed animals to present the graduates as congratulatory gifts.

Graduate Olivia Sage said she was excited to receive her diploma. She’s looking forward to beginning classes at Central Connecticut State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. “It’s a good field for women to be in these days,” she said.

Fellow graduate Abbas Harris will study engineering at UConn. “It was a good, long journey and all my hard work has prepared me for college,” he said of his high school years.

Pedro and Katiana Figueroa, parents of Melissa Escobar Avilez, were proud of their daughter’s achievement. “She’s an excellent kid,” said her father, noting she will attend college and hopes to become a doctor.

This was the 57th graduating class at Bunnell. During the ceremony, invited members of the BHS Class of 1967 were recognized while marking the milestone of their 50th reunion. “Thank you for the Bunnell High School traditions you helped found,” Dowling said.

