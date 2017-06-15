Connecticut Distributors adds solar array

Connecticut Distributors, Inc. announced on Tuesday the completion of a 630kW solar installation on the roof of its Stratford headquarters and distribution center. CDI and the project development partner, EnterSolar, unveiled the system that will generate nearly 90% of the company’s annual power consumption and eliminate their dependence on the grid.

CDI associates were joined by State Reps. Laura Hoydick and Joe Gresko, Mayor John Harkins and several of CDI’s business neighbors at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the project.

The environmental benefits of the system are significant. By going solar, CDI will avoid 742,308 pounds of CO2 annually, which is equivalent to powering 81 homes, saving 61,875 gallons of gas, or planting 14,251 acres of trees each year.

The new system has 1,884 solar panels that are divided across two sections of the 140,000-square foot facility’s roof of to maximize solar production. The project was executed in three-parts and took under six months to complete.

CDI President John Parke sees the project as symbolic of how the company seeks to do business.

“We are a sales and logistics organization that is always more successful when we can be more efficient and when we welcome new and innovative ways to get our jobs done. This is what our investment in solar energy has been — a more efficient system that was a new way of thinking about our facility’s energy needs.” He added, “We are proud that this project decreases our impact on the environment and can serve as a symbol to our associates that a new and different approach can be the best one.”