Residents offer ideas on improving heart of Stratford

A performing arts center and moving the Metro-North Railroad station farther east were two popular ideas coming out of a workshop on how to boost Stratford Center.

Other ideas were encouraging more retail uses and not large residential projects, attracting younger residents downtown, setting up a downtown shuttle and getting a Trader Joe’s to open in the area.

Participants also said they want center redevelopment to increase town revenue so property taxes can be lowered.

About 75 people offered suggestions during a June 7 open house sponsored by the town’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Subcommittee at the Baldwin Center.

Neil Sherman, a center resident, said more needs to be done to bring people downtown, such as having arts festival and “foodie” restaurants. “We need to think about what other communities are doing to attract customers,” said Sherman, who once headed the Stratford Chamber of Commerce.

Center resident Karen Burke said the area could use a live theater, coffee shop, and new parking for residents and visitors rather than train commuters. “No more gyms or nail salons,” she said. “I want to be more like Milford and Fairfield.”

Burke said building pricey apartments won’t attract new residents because potential tenants would rather live in Stamford.

Matthew B. Wexler, director of the nonprofit National Development Council, said the public feedback would provide guidance to developers showing interest in doing projects in Stratford Center.

“They’re not going to come in and override what everyone else wants to do,” Wexler said. Instead, developers will understand that, “If you want to come here, this is what we want,” he said.

The NDC is serving as a consultant to the town on how to upgrade Stratford Center, including how to market the area to attract private developers.

Center residents, business owners and others were invited to the workshop to offer input, including what to do with the vacant Center School site on Sutton Avenue.

There are conflicting ideas with what to do about Center School, with some town officials suggesting it might be a good location for a multi-story parking garage while many nearby residents favor keeping it as a school or using it for a less-dense purpose.

The school property borders residential homes on one side but also is near downtown businesses and Interstate 95. The Board of Education has indicated it doesn’t plan to reopen Center School.

Making suggestions

At the open house, attendees were able to make suggestions on four topics — Economic Impact Analysis; Retail, Commercial and Parking; Residential Housing, and Streetscape. Later, all attendees were able to vote on their favorite ideas.

The idea of “No parking garage at Center School” received a fair amount of votes but not as many as other suggestions. Many backed having a small theater or arts space downtown.

Strong support was shown for trying to move the Stratford train station east to the Stratford Square shopping center on Barnum Avenue Cutoff, where the closed Bally’s fitness facility is located. This could open up the current train station site for development possibilities

Some attendees worried there is a push for too much new development near single-family residential areas. “What’s the impact on the neighborhood?” John Rich, a Town Council candidate, asked. “They’re funneling it toward one direction. Maybe we don’t need new buildings.”

Lisa Kasak said lots of new housing isn’t needed, but putting apartments above existing and new ground-floor retail makes sense when in scale with the surrounding area. “It should be clustered, not built out,” she said.

Center resident Stacie Tavaras said she wants to see improvements while keeping the small-town charm. Her priorities are eliminating traffic congestion and encouraging more pedestrian and bicycling activity. She thought the workshop was a good way to get the community involved in the process.

‘The positive realities’

Roger Salls said the workshop was “a phenomenal idea” because the town needs to be proactive when redeveloping the center.

“If people wake up to the positive realities, Stratford has so much going for it,” said Salls, noting its location in Fairfield County, relative affordability, and access to multiple forms of transportation including an airport.

Robert Gabris said it’s important residents play an active role in what happens, not just town leaders, including with any new parking garage. He favors a garage at the Bally’s site and not at Center School. “Let the people decide,” Gabris said.

Marc Jarvis, TOD Subcommittee chairman, said people want the center developed properly so it helps the tax base and becomes a more vibrant place. “People had a lot of positive thoughts, offering feedback on development ideas,” Jarvis said of the workshop.

The TOD is a zoning district that allows more intense development within a half-mile of the train station. The goal is to encourage mixed-use development with housing, retail and offices, using the ability to commute by train as a draw.

Some have criticized the TOD zone, however, for so far leading to large apartment proposals on the fringe of downtown rather than any new retail or restaurants. The town has received outside grant funding to pursue TOD concept plans in Stratford Center.