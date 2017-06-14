Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Reader’s Theatre Summer Showcase

The library’s annual festival of live, script-in-hand readers theatre continues with titles from Broadway and off-Broadway Thursdays, through July 27, at 7 p.m., in the Lovell Room. The readings are held in conjunction with the Library and Stratford’s Square One Theatre Company. Doors open at 6:30 for open seating. No reservations. Free and open to the public, but recommended for adult audiences.

Rising Stars @ SLA

Teens are invited to perform music, poetry, prose, display photography, artwork, film work and more in this annual celebration Saturday, June 17, noon-5. Call the Teen Department for more information: 203-385-4167.

Summer storytimes

Summer storytimes begin June 19 and end Aug. 11. Storytimes are free and open to the public. No registration required; arrive 5 minutes early to make a name tag. On Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time meets for ages 1-3. On Thursdays at 10:30, parents with children up to 18 months may enjoy Baby Time. On Fridays at 10:30, Friday Fun meets for children ages 2-5.

Pete & Toshi Seeger memorial concert

Pre-recording screening of the live concert from Lincoln Center featuring performances by Judy Collins, Peter Yarrow, Leon Redbone, Tom Chapin and many more Monday, June 19, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Art exhibit

Original paintings in watercolors, acrylics and oils by late Milford artist Joseph Barber will be display through June. July and August exhibit will feature original watercolor paintings highlighting Connecticut area landscapes by Stratford artist Mark Dittmar. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Wizard Art workshops

Wizard Art Workshop will be held on Tuesday, June 20. Preschoolers-grade 1 meet at 2; grades 2-6 at 3. The artwork created will be displayed at the Library’s Bookfair at Barnes & Noble of Milford on Friday, July 21. Registration underway.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga runs in the Lovell Room on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. for ages 4-8. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.

Harry Potter book group

Ages 8-adult discuss Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (the first half) Thursday, June 22, 6:30. Craft, discussion and snack provided. New members welcome. Registration opens two weeks in advance.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturday, June 24, 1:30. Register on the events page at stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4165 two weeks before the event.

Monday Matinees

Film series continues twice monthly, on Mondays, at noon, in the Lovell Room. Free showings of recent, popular films, shown uncut on widescreen. Schedule is as follows: Hidden Figures, June 26, PG; La La Land July 10, PG-13; Patriot’s Day, July 24, R; Beauty and the Beast, Aug. 7, PG.

Adult summer reading

Eighth annual Adult Summer Reading Program begins in June. Adults may register through Aug. 12 by visiting the Stratford Library’s Adult Reference Desk. There are no meetings to attend, no required booklists to follow. Participants are simply asked to fill out reading slips and share the titles of whatever books, fiction or nonfiction, they currently are reading. Readers will then be eligible for prize drawings of Barnes & Noble gift cards after Aug. 12.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet on Monday, June 26 at 4. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Art storytime

Kids ages 3-8 are inspired by stories to make their own art Tuesday, June 27 at 2:30.

Read to therapy dogs

Children may read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago on Wednesday, June 28, 11-12:30. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking June 28, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served.

Youth review board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues meets Wednesday, July 5, 3:30-4:30, Lovell Room.

Anime club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, July 12, 4-5 p.m., Lovell Room.

Teen volunteer program

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is looking for responsible, self-motivated volunteers entering grades 8-13 to assist with the Library’s summer reading activities for children ages 0-12. Volunteers help with crafts, displays, and special events for children. The Library also needs teen volunteers interested in building and decorating items for summer programs and reporting on Library events. Volunteers schedule their own hours and should plan to work at least five hours during the summer. To inquire about the program, teens may call 203-385-4165. Applications will be accepted no later than June 16 or until program is full.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.