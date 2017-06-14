Farrington-Posner’s proposal has merit

To the Editor:

Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner’s proposal for our town budget has merit and should be taken seriously. The days of taxpayers picking up the tab for giving managers of our campaigns, friends and relatives, lucrative employment is over. It is time for Stratford to live within our means.

Positions that have salaries comparable to the mayor, without the experience to warrant such a salary, are unacceptable. Why does the Mayor need a chief of staff, chief administrative officer, plus an assistant?

I agree we need to eliminate positions that overlap each other and starting at the top shows the commitment this mayor has to its residents. The reason the fear card is being played by some (“teacher layoffs, will result in increased class sizes,” “devalues our homes” families will have to pay for participation in activities) is due to the fact that their own jobs in the Registrar of Voters office are another budget item that needs to be addressed. For years we had four part-time employees and it worked. Most recently under this mayor, he decided that all the positions should become full time with benefits. This is one of those “thank you” to friends at the taxpayers’ expense.

If parents have to pay for activities for their children, it will cost far less than the taxes they will pay long after their children are out of school. Finally someone who knows how to budget and realizes that if the town cannot afford it – it has to go. Thank you, Scott, for looking out for the taxpayer.

Seven years and running of tax hikes has to go.