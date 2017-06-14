Community safety meeting on Thursday at Birdseye

Mayoral candidate Stephanie Philips and 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem will host a community meeting on Thursday evening to discuss public safety concerns.

The community meeting will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the cafeteria at the Birdseye Municipal Complex at 468 Birdseye St.

Philips said the meeting is being held to discuss recent shootings in Stratford, dangerous bike riding and other unsafe activities. Police Chief Joe McNeil and staff from the Stratford Police Department will also be on hand to discuss answers and solutions.