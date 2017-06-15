Stratford Star

Dogs and Horses — A history and presentation of their service to us Saturday

By Julie Miller on June 15, 2017 in News, Police & Fire, Schools · 0 Comments

Trumbull police officer Greg Lee with K9 officer Storm.

Sponsored by the Trumbull, Westport and Bridgeport Police Departments, along with Trumbull Animal Control and the Trumbull Parks Department, the public is invited to meet canine handlers Officer Greg Lee and K9 Storm and Officer James Loomer and K9 Koda, as well as a mounted police officer guest. Discussion and interactive display of these special service providers will be offered and managed by their experienced handlers.

Stop by the Abraham Woods Park and Trumbull Historical Society grounds, 1856 Huntington Tpke., on Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m., for this informative program.

This event is free.

For more information, contact Ken Martin, email; [email protected] or 203-258- 7207.

